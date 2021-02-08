Hello Drake, from State Farm! Rapper and Paul Rudd Appear in Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Ad

You've met Jake from State Farm, but have you met Drake from State Farm?

The superstar rapper was one of two fun new editions to the insurance company's roster of celebrity spokespersons, joining quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in the State Farm 2021 Super Bowl commercial. The other special guest? None other than Paul Rudd.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the spot, Rodgers, 37, and Mahomes, 25, relax on a TV commercial set with State Farm's Jake. Pointing to a man wearing a cheesehead, Rodgers remarks, "Jake from State Farm, you couldn't find a stand-in that looked anything like me?"

"Have you seen mine?" chimes in Mahomes, before the camera cuts to Rudd, 51, wearing the same graphic sweatshirt as the Kansas City Chiefs player. Says Rudd — a Chiefs superfan — in response, "It's like looking in a mirror right?"

"Look guys, I don't even have a stand-in," replies Jake, before he learns that he is, in fact, getting a celebrity assist: "Drake, from State Farm."

As the rapper, 34, tries to chime in with Jake to say the State Farm mascot's signature line, the latter cuts Drake off.

"Hey stand-ins don't have lines," Jake admonishes Drake.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stori

There's a slew of celebrities popping up in commercials for Super Bowl LV — from Timothée Chalamet to John Travolta and his daughter.