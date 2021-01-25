Miley Cyrus Will Headline NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV: 'I Can't Wait to Put on a Show'

The singer is excited to entertain "the NFL's honored guests before the game …. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"

Miley Cyrus will be working this Super Bowl season.

On Monday, the league announced that Cyrus, 28, is set to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV. The showdown kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 7, live from Tampa Bay, Florida. Portions of her performance will air during the CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show.

The NFL is inviting 7,5000 vaccinated, Florida-based health care workers to attend the COVID-19 safe, in-person hospitality event on game day. Viewers tuning in from home in the U.S. and Canada can access two hours of live pre-game content by visiting the @NFL account on TikTok beginning Feb. 7 at 2:30 p.m. EST. The tailgate will feature surprise musical performances, special guest appearances from the NFL, cooking segments and more fun-filled action.

Cyrus shared her excitement for the news on Instagram Sunday. "SUPER BOWL LV!!! 💗 🏈" she wrote. "I'll be there for [the] TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game … Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"