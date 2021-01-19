H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful" during the pregame festivities

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church to Perform National Anthem Together at 2021 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is around the corner!

On Tuesday, the NFL announced the newest set of performers at Super Bowl LV: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will join forces to perform the "Star-Spangled Banner," while H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful."

This is the first time that two singers will perform the National Anthem together since Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin performed at the 2006 Super Bowl in Detroit. Last year, Demi Lovato sang the national anthem while Gladys Knight performed in 2019.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. follows in the footsteps of Yolanda Adams and Chloe x Halle, who performed "America the Beautiful" in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

"I'll be in Tampa Bay for the @NFL#SBLV to sing America the Beautiful as part of the Super Bowl on @CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET," tweeted H.E.R. with the news. "Make sure to tune in!"

The new performers announcement comes two months after the NFL announced that The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl's halftime show.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a statement then. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

The Super Bowl will be played by the winner of the AFC championship between Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs and the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers in the NFC.