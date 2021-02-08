Adam Levine plays matchmaker for the real-life couple in the T-Mobile ad

Gwen Stefani Rejects 'Uncultured' Blake Shelton in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad: 'I Mean, No!'

So is this how our favorite couple met?

The ad starts as Levine, 41, and Stefani, 51, FaceTime each other "a few years ago" as the latter reveals she's ready to "start dating again."

"I'm sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different," Stefani tells Levine. "Maybe someone from another country and someone cultured and sensitive and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman."

Image zoom Credit: youtube

But, since Levine had terrible service, he only heard, "I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong confident woman."

Then Shelton, 44, approaches his and Levine's table as he shrieks about "wings and nachos!"

Levine assures Stefani on the line, "I have your guy."

The ad fast-forwards to the couple's supposed first date where they're quite surprised to see each other.

"Blake? Um. Hilarious, right? I mean, no?" Stefani says, before Shelton asks, "What do you mean?"

"Are you wearing spurs? Did you ride a horse here?" she continues, before Shelton says, "Yeah!"

T-Mobile's voiceover then says, "Don't trust your love life to just any network," before Shelton offers Stefani a ride home.

The commercial stars — and real-life lovebirds — got engaged back in October after falling in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale.