Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Sing Moving Rendition of National Anthem at Super Bowl 2021

And the home of the brave!

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church kicked off Super Bowl LV with an incredible, unifying performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The 2020 CMA Awards' entertainer of the year, 43, and the 12-time Grammy nominee, 33, opened up their duet with solo verses, before joining their powerful voices together.

Church strummed the guitar, wearing a bright purple jacket and jeans, while Sullivan accessorized her white, bedazzled suit with an intricate diamond headpiece.

After the pair finished, fireworks lit up the stadium.

Fans were quick to praise the pair on social media, with one Twitter user writing, "Holy chills throughout that entire performance. @ericchurch & @jsullivanmusic just slayedddd it."

"That was simply fantastic. Wow," wrote another.

Grammy-winner H.E.R., 23, also wowed fans as she sang "America the Beautiful." Just moments after their performances, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in Sunday night's NFL showdown.

"I've not met her yet. She may be the best singer. I was floored," Church told Kelleigh Bannen about Sullivan in an interview with Apple Music. "I'm a fan. I've went in and listened to everything she did. And I had heard her name, but full disclosure, I had not listened."

The singer also opened up about why he chose to sing the national anthem after having previously said he never would.

"I've said this forever: 'I will never ever sing the national anthem...' it's so hard. Except the Super Bowl," he told Bannen, 39. "I'm not Chris Stapleton. I fully assumed they were never going to ask me."

"My first response was 'Mm-mm. I'm a stylist, not a vocalist,'" he adds. "I heard it and I thought, 'That's cool, that sounds like me.'"

He changed his mind as soon as he heard Sullivan's voice."I heard her and I'm not missing a chance to sing with her. And that was it," he says. "Once I heard her voice, I said, 'Okay, I'm in.'"

Sullivan and Church shared Instagram posts announcing that they would be performing together in mid-January.

"I'll be in Tampa Bay with @ericchurchmusic to sing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LV!" Sullivan wrote, teasing the performance. "Tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on @cbstv Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET #SBLV@nfl 🏈."

Later in the game, The Weeknd will star in Pepsi's Super Bowl LV halftime show.

When it was announced that the "Starboy" (né Abel Tesfaye), 30, would be the night's most anticipated act, JAY-Z issued a statement, saying, "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Last year, Demi Lovato sang the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the leading ladies of the 2020 halftime show. In 2019, Gladys Knight was tasked with singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" while Pink sang it in 2018.