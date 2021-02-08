"It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue," says the musician in Jeep's Super Bowl LV ad. " ... We need the middle"

Bruce Springsteen Calls for Unity While Starring in His First-Ever Ad: 'We Will Cross This Divide'

Bruce Springsteen is calling for unity and equality for all Americans.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the 20-time Grammy-winner, 71, appeared in his first-ever commercial. While starring in the ad for Jeep titled "The Middle," the hitmaker spoke on the immeasurable importance of unifying the U.S. after the country's past year of division, violence and racism, all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact center of the Lower 48. It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle," Springsteen begins his poignant voiceover.

"It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear," adds the star. "Now fear has never been the best of who we are, and as for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you're from, it's what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle."

Springsteen's dialogue iconic spot concludes with a glimpse of optimism — and a reminder to all Americans.

"We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground, so we can get there," adds the star. "We can make it to the mountaintop through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there's hope on the road up ahead."

The fiery commercial closes with a symbol of dedication reading "To the ReUnited States of America."

During last month's concert following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Springsteen delivered a moving performance of "Land of Hope and Dreams" to welcome the new administration.

The virtual show came as a full-circle moment for the hitmaker, who in October further emphasized his strong dislike for Trump and the reality TV star's political supporters, 74.