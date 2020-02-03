Yolanda Adams Sings Moving Rendition of 'America the Beautiful' to Open 2020 Super Bowl

Yolanda Adams, the award-winning gospel singer, gave a moving performance of “America the Beautiful” during pregame festivities at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The 58-year-old singer is known as the reigning queen of urban gospel and lived up to the title while belting out the tune before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Adams wore a white floral pantsuit while singing with members from the Children’s Voice Chorus, a nonprofit based in Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Houston-based singer stood on a podium in the shape of a white football while singing the quintessential patriotic song, and fans on social media were quick to praise her performance.

“If you’re not moved when Yolanda Adams sangs, you’re not living,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Yolanda Adams did that. Do y’all hear this queen??” added another.

Adams was followed by Demi Lovato, who sang the national anthem in front of millions around the country.

Lovato, 27, wore a long-sleeved white suit and belt for the occasion and accessorized with silver jewelry, including dangly diamond earrings.

The pop superstar’s game-day performance came exactly one week after she took the 2020 Grammy Awards’ stage with her new song “Anyone,” marking her first time singing in a live show since her drug overdose in July 2018.

The night began with a tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Players from both the 49ers and Chiefs stood on the 24-yard line before the game’s start, paying tribute with a moment of silence just ahead of 6 p.m. EST. Bryant, of course, wore number 24 during part of his career.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are facing off at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.