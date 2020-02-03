Shakira Celebrates Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Performance: 'The Best Birthday Gift'

Shakira is blowing out the candles on a perfect birthday.

The singer, 43, celebrated her unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show shortly after performing alongside Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, posting a photo from the Miami concert.

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” wrote Shakira on Instagram. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

The superstar duo made history at Super Bowl LIV as the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted Pepsi halftime show gig, which they successfully brought each of their own unique styles to in just 12 minutes.

Shakira kicked things off with her hit “She Wolf,” which she transitioned into her track “Empire.” After a brief dance interlude, the star — who rocked a sparkly red two-piece — broke into “Whenever, Wherever” and Cardi B‘s “I Like It,” the latter of which received some help from Bad Bunny.

The singer, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, then showed off her moves once again before singing “Hips Don’t Lie,” during which she crowd-surfed atop a group of enthusiastic fans.

After Lopez’s set, Shakira returned to the stage and the two sang “Let’s Get Loud” together.

The duo then moved on to Shakira’s hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” before switching back to “Let’s Get Loud,” at which point they wrapped the performance with a hug as fireworks went off behind them.

In October, Shakira told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show that performing at the Super Bowl has always been a bucket list item of hers.

“I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry,” she said. “It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people.”