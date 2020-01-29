Watch Post Malone Star in Two Bud Light Super Bowl Spots: 'I Never Thought I'd Be in a Commercial'

Post Malone is making his Super Bowl commercial debut!

The award-winning artist, 24, is the star of Bud Light’s game-day spot, which will premiere on Sunday during Super Bowl LIV when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs compete for the championship title.

Beginning on Wednesday, fans can visit Bud Light’s social media channels to share their input on two different ads, “#PostyBar” and “#PostyStore.” The commercial that racks up the most engagement will air during the Super Bowl.

“I f—ing love Bud Light so much. I’ve been drinking it since the legal age of 21,” Post Malone told PEOPLE exclusively on the set of the shoot. “I never thought I’d be in a commercial, but I guess people wanted me to be in a commercial, so I’ll be in a commercial.”

“I think the best part about shooting is seeing [the finished product],” he says. “It’s kinda like working on an album because it takes a long time and you put a lot of work in, and then at the end the best part is watching the final product. Like when we did the photo shoot for the merchandise and such. Being able to see everything at the end is the best part for me.”

Though the rockstar enjoys his “relaxing” life in Salt Lake City, Malone says he has big plans for the future.

“I feel like with all the growth and everything, it’s a good time to start giving back and figuring out what I can do for everyone else. I’m trying to grow as a person and make sure that my kids are taken care of and that I help the people around me,” he adds. “That’s important.”

In his everyday life, Post Malone says he enjoys the simpler things.

“I like to drink beer and just relax with the good ol’ boys,” he tells PEOPLE. “I try to usually stay to myself. I’ve been in L.A. for a little bit, working and doing commercials and shoots and stuff. Usually I’m in Salt Lake City where I live. I love being out in nature and waking up to the mountains, cracking a cold one and just relaxing.”

When he’s not kicking back and enjoying the outdoors, the entertainer says he’s busy working on his music.

“I just make the songs, and then my reptilian overlords tell me when I can put them out,” he says with a laugh. “It’s really a fun process. I like waiting and seeing the reaction to the last project, and then from there I can gauge what the fans are into and where I can move next. Hopefully, I can put out some new records soon.”

“I don’t really pay attention much to the critics,” he adds about facing any negativity. “I’m happy and I’m very grateful that people like my music and I’m just trying to make the best project that I can every cycle.”

Breaking into new genres has also been an exciting feat for the star, who says he never imagined that he would be famous, and actually thought he “was gonna be working at Chicken Express.”

“I feel like now everything is so mushed up and it’s f—ing awesome,” he tells PEOPLE. “Everything goes together and I think it’s moving towards a genre-less deal. I think that’s awesome.”

“We can just f—ing make the music,” he says. “That’s what I do, just make the music that I like. I never know what mood I’m gonna be in day-to-day, and I think it’s cool that everything is kinda mushing together and making new sounds everyday.”

Collaborating with other artists has also been quite the experience for the rapper.

“The last record I did, had Ozzy [Osbourne], Lil Baby and DaBaby and so many different talented artists, and it was really a blast to work on,” he says. “I think the final product expressed what I wanted it to. I feel like I’ve worked with a lot of my favorite artists like Kanye [West] and Ty [Dolla $ign]. I’m down to work with anybody who wants to work and just make something fresh and see where it goes.”

The musician recently landed his first movie role in the upcoming Netflix film Spenser Confidential which stars Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke.

“I just did a shot for a movie and I do all my own stunts,” says the star, joking that he should be a shoe-in for “bad guy roles” because of his face tattoos. “It’s a really, really fun, fun movie and I enjoyed it a lot. In no way am I in a big role, but we had a lot of fun.”

“We got to shoot in a jail which was cool, in a real jail at Walpole, [Massachusetts]” he recalls. “It was really an interesting experience to see all that goes down. There’s so many moving pieces. It’s really interesting to see all the work that goes into a two-minute scene.”

He’s a musician, he’s landed his first movie role and now he’s starring in his first Super Bowl commercial for his favorite beer brand — and these days Post says he has one rule that he lives by.

“I want to play my role in this world as a grown man and just do the best I can as a human being,” he tells PEOPLE. “Essentially, it’s the golden rule. Just treat people how you want to be treated.”