Los Tigres del Norte Will Help Kick Off the Super Bowl's Spanish-Language Broadcast

Legendary regional Mexican music group Los Tigres del Norte will be joining the Super Bowl LIV festivities!

According to a statement from Fox Deportes, the network that airs the Super Bowl in Spanish, Los Tigres del Norte will be featured in an opening video at the start of the Spanish-language broadcast on Feb. 2. It is unclear if the clip will feature a performance from the band, or if they will appear in another capacity.

The video, which was filmed in San Jose, “celebrates the legacy of Los Tigres del Norte, the 100 seasons of the NFL, and the passion felt by Hispanics for football,” the statement said.

Fox Deportes aired the first Super Bowl in Spanish in the United States, and holds the record for the two highest-rated Spanish-language broadcasts of the Super Bowl.

Just two days before their Super Bowl video airs, Los Tigres del Norte will release their newest album Y Su Palabra es la Ley, which is a tribute to Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, according to Billboard.

Image zoom Los Tigres del Norte Alexander Sibaja/Getty

RELATED: Getting Ready for Super Bowl LIV: Fast Facts Ahead of the Big Game

Other musicians featured at the upcoming Super Bowl include Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who will perform the halftime show together, and Demi Lovato, who is set to sing the national anthem.

“I am excited,” Lopez, 50, told Variety in November. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

“[Shakira and I are] both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami,” she said. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Ready to Go’ During Super Bowl Rehearsal Video: ‘Waiting for My Cue’

She added: “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are — all of us, because we’re in this together. … That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

Super Bowl LIV will see the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs. The game, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.