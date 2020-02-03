Lady Gaga Spotted with Her New Man Spending Super Bowl 2020 Weekend Together

Lady Gaga enjoyed Super Bowl weekend cozied up with her new beau.

On Sunday, the pop star, 33, and her new flame were spotted leaving Hard Rock Stadium in Miami together after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV.

Gaga was seen canoodling with the same man — who has been identified as Michael Polansky — throughout the weekend leading up to game-day. On New Year’s Eve, PDA-filled photos of Gaga and Polansky were captured in Las Vegas.

Polansky is the CEO of San Francisco-based organization Parker Group.

Though the two appear to be romantically linked, Gaga has yet to publicly confirm her alleged new relationship. Representatives for Gaga did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ahead of celebrating New Year’s day together, Gaga and Polansky were seen getting steamy at Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. According to a source, the two were kissing for at least an hour.

Image zoom Lady Gaga / Instagram

Image zoom Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty

This is the pop star’s first relationship since she called it quits with her ex-fiancé Christian Carino last year. The couple confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they had ended their engagement.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the pair split “a bit ago.” “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Speculation that their relationship had run its course began when fans noticed that the singer was not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards. Fans also pointed out that she did not thank Carino during her acceptance speech after her song “Shallow” won the award for best pop duo or group performance.