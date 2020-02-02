Lady Gaga Says 'I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing' at Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Lady Gaga has high exceptions for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s Super Bowl 2020 halftime show performance.

Following the “Shallow” singer’s performance at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show at Meridian at Island Gardens — which she opened by paying homage to her 2017 halftime show performance — Gaga sent a message to this year’s featured performers.

”I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!” she said.

But moments later, Gaga, 33, sent her best wishes to Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, and well as the players in Sunday’s game. ”I love you Miami, I love you J. Lo, I love you Shakira,” she said.

“I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that’s doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl,” she added. “They’re all champions.”

Gaga’s performance on Saturday featured a setlist of some of her biggest hits, including “Just Dance,” “Telephone,” “Paparazzi,” “Edge of Glory”, “Alejandro,” “Poker Face,” “You & I,” and “Million Reasons.”

The finale included “Bad Romance” and “Born This Way,” and she closed the show out with her Oscar-winning song ”Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Gaga also reflected on her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl and thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you so much for believing in me,” she said. “I remember when I played the halftime show and it was one of the most special, beautiful things that’s ever happened to me. So, thank you.”

Following her Super Bowl performance, Gaga, who was not promoting a new record at the time of her 2017 performance, saw her own music sales increased by just over 1,000 percent. Additionally, her most recent album, which was released the previous October, shot up the charts and clinched the No. 2 spot.

At a press conference last week, both Lopez and Shakira spoke about how much the upcoming performance means to them.

“This is a palpable example of how anything is possible,” Shakira said. “And the only thing that matters is the size of your dreams. I think that we are — the Latinos are going through a difficult time in the U.S., and I think it’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country, how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture that is so unique.”

Echoing Shakira’s comments, Lopez added: “The two of us could have never imagined that we’d be playing at the Super Bowl one day … I’m very, very proud to be here and to be able to have this moment and am very grateful to be able to do that.”

Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.