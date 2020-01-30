Kanye West to Hold Sunday Service Experience in Miami on Morning of the Super Bowl

Kanye West is kicking off Super Bowl Sunday with his weekly worship.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared he would be bringing his Sunday Service Experience to Miami on Feb. 2 ahead of the big game.

West will be partnering with Miami’s VOUS church to put on the service at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, he announced on Twitter. His weekly worship will begin at 11 a.m. just hours before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs 6:30 p.m. kickoff at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Sunday Service Experience Bayfront Amphitheatre Miami Sunday February 2nd 11amhttps://t.co/tcAKX5sR92 — ye (@kanyewest) January 28, 2020

The “Closed on Sunday” artist also shared a link on his social media where guests can purchase tickets.

West recently put on an emotional, special midnight rendition of his Sunday Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, just hours after the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter lost their lives in a horrifying helicopter crash.

According to video from the service shared online, West took a stage in the center of the circular room, freestyling to the crowd wrapped around him.

“I was driving home / They was leaving your jersey on the freeway,” West said. “And I just broke down, broke down, broke down.”

Joining West for the tribute was fellow rapper Chance the Rapper and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

Chance performed a stripped-down version of West’s “Ultralight Beam,” off his Life of Pablo album. “When they come for you, I will shield your name / I will field their questions, I will feel your pain / No one can judge,” he sang.

Meanwhile, Franklin led the choir in a few traditional gospel songs. That choir later sang a modified version of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

West’s children, 8-month-old son Psalm and 2-year-old daughter Chicago were also at the service, as mom Kim Kardashian West showed on Instagram.

“Jesus, I love you! Jesus, I love you! Jesus!” little Chi belts loudly in the first clip, with “love” adorably sounding more like “lub.” In the second, she performs her own rendition of another religious tune.

“Chi’s favorite songs 🙏🏼✨,” Kardashian West, 39, captioned the sweet footage.

Later on her Instagram Story, the mother of four posted a video of Psalm pulling some precious, smiley faces for the camera.