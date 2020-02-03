Jennifer Lopez Thanks 'Incredible Team' After 'Epic' Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez has a lot of love for those who helped make her Super Bowl Halftime show dreams come true.

Hours after delivering an electric performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, the 50-year-old singer sent her gratitude to the choreographers, dancers and creatives involved in the months-long process of putting the show together — praising them in the caption of a video taken from her performance.

“Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined,” Lopez wrote. “I love you guys so much!”

Tagged in her shout-outs were the show’s creative directors and choreographers, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (of So You Think You Can Dance fame), as well as choreographer Kiwi Parris Goebel, World-class Salsa company Swing Latino, Dance Town Miami studio and her very own JLo dancers.

Vocal coach Stevie Mackey, music director Kim Burse, set designer Kley Tarcitano were also included, as were costume designers/stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Lopez went on to share photos and video from other moments in the show, sending love to co-headliner Shakira and guest performers J Balvin and Bad Bunny (whom she dubbed her “Latino Gang”).

“Puerto Rico and Colombia very high today,” she wrote in Spanish.

She also thanked her daughter Emme for joining her onstage during the show, calling the 11-year-old “my coconut.”

Emme — who Lopez shares with her ex, Marc Anthony — was involved in one of the halftime show’s most emotional moments, singing a slow rendition of Lopez’s 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

The aspiring singer was then joined by her mother, who came out wearing a reversible feathered jacket with the Puerto Rican flag design on one side and the American flag design on the other.

According to Haenn, the custom piece was created by Versace and featured 40,000 red, white, and blue feathers, all sewn by hand. Each star in the American flag also had 40 individually placed Swarovski crystals, while the Puerto Rican star had 2,000 crystals.

The fashionable costume also allowed Lopez the opportunity to make an impactful political statement aimed at the Trump administration about immigration — a subject she has spoken out about in the past.

With the flag spread wide, Emme briefly sang Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A” — moments after the camera panned wide to show Latino children sitting in cages.

“Proud American, Proud Latina,” Lopez added the hashtags to her Instagram post.

Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show was history-making, as Lopez and Shakira were the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted Pepsi gig.

Their 12-minute show was packed with hits from each of their famed catalogs.

Shakira’s setlist included her tunes “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” She also sampled a bit of Cardi B‘s “I Like It.”

As for Lopez, the Bronx-born beauty began with “Jenny from the Block,” before transitioning into “Get Right.” She then showed off her pole dancing moves — a nod to her performance in the movie Hustlers — while she sang “Waiting for Tonight.”

Other songs in her portion of the show included “Mi Gente,” “On the Floor,” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”