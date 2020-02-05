Jennifer Lopez Shares Video Taken 'Seconds After' Performing with Shakira at Super Bowl

Latina power!

The Super Bowl celebrations haven’t ended for the Kansas City Chiefs — and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are also keeping the party going following their historic halftime performance. On Wednesday, J.Lo shared a charming video of her and the “Waka Waka” singer embracing right after their performance.

The video shows Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, on stage after the show as fireworks continue to go off in the background. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer taps Shakira on the butt before the two clasp hands and embrace in a tight hug.

“LOVE this moment with me and @shakira literally seconds after we went off air!!” Lopez captioned the post. “We were so happy!”

Shakira commented a series of emojis on the post, “❤💪🙏😍😘💫💫💫.”

Kelly Clarkson joined in on the conversation, quote tweeting J.Lo’s post on Twitter.

“It was beautiful, strong, and inspiring!! Y’all should be so proud!” the “Stronger” singer wrote. “I was on my feet singing and dancing the entire time while my husband was probably very confused because you would have thought I was up there dancing with y’all 🤣😂💁🏼‍♀️”

J.Lo and Shakira made history by being the first two Latinas to co-headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Shakira started the night performing a medley of her hits including “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” while Lopez stunned the crowd pole dancing before “Waiting for Tonight” and enlisting her daughter Emme for “Let’s Get Loud.”

Image zoom Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As for special guests, Shakira welcomed Latin trap artist Bad Bunny for Cardi B‘s “I Like It” and “Callaíta,” while Lopez featured J Balvin for “Que Calor” and “Mi Gente.”

“JLo besides being a superstar, she’s a queen, a diva, with the fiery spark and presence a woman could have, and even then, she’s humble and genuine,” Bad Bunny tweeted in Spanish Tuesday. “One thing doesn’t have to do with the other.”

Lopez reposted the tweet with three heart emojis.

Shakira’s early 2000s hit “Whenever, Wherever” climbed the charts post-Super Bowl. The song reached No. 1 on iTunes just two days after the performance.

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” she wrote on Instagram following the performance. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

The pair’s halftime performance gained rave reviews from fans and celebrities alike. Lady Gaga — who performed during the halftime show in 2017 — congratulated the duo.

“@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!!” Gaga tweeted shortly after they took the stage. “What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl.”