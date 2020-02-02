J.Lo & Shakira Share Hug Before Halftime Show: 'Let's Show the World What Two Latin Girls Can Do'

Jennifer Lopez can’t wait to take the Super Bowl stage with Shakira!

On Sunday, with just hours to go before their epic halftime performance, Lopez, 50, took a minute to show her co-headliner — who is also celebrating her 43rd birthday — some love.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!” the mom of two wrote on Instagram alongside a photo that showed the two superstars embracing. “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower.”

While the two women have managed to keep the details of their performance a secret, Lopez has teased that the show will be a “lot of fun.”

“Here’s what I’ll say,” Lopez said during a Good Morning America interview earlier this week. “We accomplished what we set out to do. And for that, we’re really excited for everybody to see it. Because it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Aren’t Getting Paid to Perform at the Super Bowl — Here’s Why

In addition to her millions of fans across the globe, Lopez’s cheering section will include fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children.

”You know Alex. He’ll be as close as he can get to that stage!” Lopez joked on GMA. “Alex and all of our kids will be watching, they’ll all be in the stadium.”

Image zoom Shakira and Jennifer Lopez David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Both Lopez and Shakira have spoken extensively about how proud and honored they feel to get the chance to headline the halftime show.

“I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there,” Shakira said at a press conference this week. “Women, Latinas, and people of any ages. I think that J.Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from, how old you are … what matters is what you have to say. And we’re here, and we have a lot of stuff to say.”

“It’s about hard work. The two of us could have never imagined that we’d be playing at the Super Bowl one day,” added Lopez. “I’m very, very proud to be here and to be able to have this moment and am very grateful to be able to do that.”

Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.