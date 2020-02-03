Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Rock the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teamed up for an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show.

The superstar duo made history at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday as the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted Pepsi halftime show gig, which they successfully brought each of their own unique styles to in just 12 minutes.

Shakira kicked things off with her hit “She Wolf,” which she seamlessly transitioned into her track “Empire.”

After a brief dance interlude, the star — who rocked a sparkly red two-piece — broke into “Whenever, Wherever” and Cardi B‘s “I Like It Like That,” the latter of which received some help from Bad Bunny.

Image zoom Shakira and Bad Bunny Al Bello/Getty

The singer, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday, then showed off her moves once again before singing “Hips Don’t Lie,” during which she crowd-surfed atop a group of enthusiastic fans.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

Then, Lopez, 50, took the stage atop a pole for a high-energy performance of “Jenny from the Block,” when she soon transitioned into “Get Right.”

After shedding her studded black leather bodysuit for a sparkly silver one, Lopez showed off moves of her own on a stripper pole, echoing her role as a stripper in the movie Hustlers, as she sang “Waiting for Tonight.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez FOX

The star was soon joined by J. Balvin, who hit the stage with Lopez as the two danced to a remix of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Lopez continued to flaunt her moves to “Mi Gente” before moving on to a high-energy version of “On the Floor,” which she had been teasing for weeks on TikTok with her #JLoSuperBowlChallenge asking fans to recreate the number’s dance routine and share a video of the result on the popular app.

The performance then transformed into a family affair as Lopez brought out her 11-year-old daughter Emme, who hit the stage singing a slowed-down rendition of “Let’s Get Loud” — with Shakira on drums! — before her mom came back out wearing a large Puerto Rican flag made of feathers.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme FOX

Emme briefly sang Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” before Shakira joined Lopez and the two sang “Let’s Get Loud” together.

The duo then moved on to Shakira’s hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” before switching back to “Let’s Get Loud,” at which point they wrapped the performance with a hug as fireworks went off behind them.

Days ahead of the big game, Lopez gave her social media followers a behind-the-scenes look into her rehearsal process.

Image zoom Emme Muniz and Jennifer Lopez FOX

In a video shared to Instagram on Jan. 23, Lopez insisted she’s “ready to go” while standing up and seemingly getting into the position a football player might take before a snap.

“Just be here on the 25 yard line waiting for my cue,” Lopez added, while holding a microphone in her hand.

“Waiting for my cue like … Only 🔟 days until #SuperBowlLIV! ✨🏈 ✨ The countdown is on. Are you ready?” she captioned the clip.

Shakira, meanwhile, had also been counting down the days until the performance.

“10 days / días,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 23 alongside a black-and-white shot from rehearsals, while in another clip, she jokingly shared that she was brushing up on her football skills.

“Ten days until Super Bowl. Stepping up our preparations!” she wrote alongside a video in which she can be seen practicing her throw.

In late September, Lopez and Shakira first confirmed they would co-headline the halftime show.

“I am excited,” Lopez told Variety in November. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

“[Shakira and I are] both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami,” she said. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.”

She added: “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are — all of us, because we’re in this together. … That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

In October, Shakira told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show that performing at the Super Bowl has always been a bucket list item of hers.

“I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry,” she said. “It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people.”

Image zoom Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock

Since the halftime performance is something she’s always wanted to do, Shakira said she had no hesitations when JAY-Z, who is producing the show, called her and asked if she wanted to be involved.

“Of course, I didn’t hesitate, I said, ‘Of course, count on me,’” Shakira recalled, adding that her excitement grew when she learned Lopez was also performing — in part because of what they each represented as singers.

“I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream.”

“I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry,” she added.

This is both Lopez and Shakira’s first-ever Super Bowl performance. Last year’s show featured Maroon 5, and other big names that have taken the stage in recent years include Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are facing off at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.