All the Best Twitter Reactions to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Performance

Shakira’s hips don’t lie and neither do the fans.

On Sunday, the singer, 43, alongside Jennifer Lopez, 50, hit the stage to deliver an unforgettable halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs compete for the championship title.

Shakira kicked off the performance, before being joined by Lopez, who — in a big surprise — brought out her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel to perform alongside her.

Emme took the stage to sing her mother’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” showing off her pipes alongside some other young performers.

Celebrities — and fans — were quick to share their opinions on social media, including Pink!

Image zoom Elsa/Getty

Image zoom TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

“Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes,” the singer tweeted, including three heart-based emoji.

Actress Kim Fields quickly praised Shakira’s performance.

Rosie O’Donnell, Vivica A. Fox, and Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb all expressed their disbelief at Lopez’s jaw-dropping moves.

Ok ok ok!!! Jenny from the block!!!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

OMG @shakira !!!!! she looks so beautiful! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

ALRIGHT!!!!!! now THAT was a GLOBAL Super Bowl halftime performance!!!!!! STUNNING- WE LOOOOOOOOVED IT! CONGRATS @JLo, @shakira and the whole ensemble AND CREW !!!!!! -KU #SuperBowlLIV — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 3, 2020

On Tuesday, ahead of game-day, Shakira shared a video of her pre-Super Bowl workout on her Instagram.

“‪Getting set for Super Bowl! 💪🏈 @NFL @TheAnnaKaiser,” Shakira captioned the clip which shows her doing deep squats and lifting weights.

“Hahahahah!! This was our 10pm workout AFTER her rehearsals… and she crushed it! Those floors were sparkling clean 🤣👏🏻 #fitspo,” her trainer commented.

“Can’t wait to see your performance😍,” one fan wrote.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Lopez told the magazine that the opportunity to perform during the halftime show could not have come at a better time.

“It’s a perfect moment in my life, honestly,” she said, “but it’s also a great time for Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that’s going on in the country right now.”

Lopez said she wants to “represent everybody” during the halftime show, which takes place in the middle of the NFL‘s biggest game of the season and gets the attention of millions of avid football fans.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Shakira KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images; JOSEPH EID/Getty Images

“It gets a lot of eyeballs, so if you can spread a little bit of love and positivity and make people know that we’re all in this together? I look at it as a blessing,” she said.

The star couldn’t have been more thrilled about her performance.

“I am excited,” she told Variety in November. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

The 49ers and the Chiefs are facing off at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.