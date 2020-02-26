FCC Gets 1,312 Complaints About J. Lo and Shakira's Halftime Show as Some Call Viewers 'Hypocrites'

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s show-stopping performance during the 2020 Super Bowl still has people talking weeks later.

According to multiple outlets, the Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints from people in 49 states about the Feb. 2 show — which saw Shakira, 43, and Lopez, 50, singing and dancing to a medley of their hits in glittery ensembles while showing off an array of moves that included both nods to their cultures and current events.

Some viewers’ comments — almost 140 of which came from Texas, according to WFAA — focused on what they believed was “not appropriate” as far as the amount of skin Shakira and Lopez had shown, and alleged the show “was 100 percent about sex and NOT even remotely family-friendly.”

The complaints are in stark contrast to those about the 2019 Super Bowl halftime performance when Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine was able to purposely remove his shirt and did much of the show with his bare torso exposed.

Last year, only around 50 people filed complaints with the FCC about the Maroon 5 frontman’s shirtless performance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Countless people reacted to the FCC news on Wednesday, scoffing at the amount of complaints.

Wrote one Twitter user, “Just read the article about complaints filed w/ @FCC about the Super Bowl halftime show. I’m still laughing. I wonder if as many complaints were lodged the previous year when Maroon 5 played. I guess mommies were ok with Adam Levine. Hypocrites!”

Another wrote in response to a tweet about the complaints, “Obviously has never watched NFL cheerleaders and/or seen a Super Bowl halftime show before.”

Image zoom Shakira performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show Maddie Meyer/Getty

During the 2020 show, Shakira — who is from Barranquilla, Colombia — appeared to pay tribute to her home country with her her “zaghrouta,” tongue-flicking that went viral not long after she took the stage to kick things off, right before performing her hit “Hips Don’t Lie.”

A “zaghrouta” is a traditional Arabic expression of joy and celebration, commonly used at weddings and parties. Other fans pointed out that it could’ve been a “cultural reference to Barranquilla’s Carnaval and a celebration of Colombia’s culture.”

Meanwhile, Lopez paid tribute to her Puerto Rican descent, waving the nation’s flag on stage during part of the performance when she was joined by her 12-year-old daughter Emme Maribel.

Image zoom Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Kevin Winter/Getty

Image zoom Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Much like after Shakira and Lopez’s performance, fans flocked to social media to comment on the halftime show in 2019. Among those, many users questioned why Levine was able to purposely remove his shirt, especially after Janet Jackson was criticized for her wardrobe malfunction during her 2004 Super Bowl set with Justin Timberlake.

Jackson’s accident led to 540,000 complaints to the FCC.

“So Adam Levine can perform shirtless but Janet Jackson can’t?” questioned one user on Twitter. “This is so very wrong haha.” (The sentiment was shared by many others.)

Despite the complaints, countless fans praised the 2020 show, including a slew of celebrities.

Tweeted Lady Gaga at the time, “@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women.”

Aside from Lopez, Shakira and Maroon 5, other big names that have taken the Super Bowl stage in recent years include Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.