Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Ready to Go’ During Super Bowl Rehearsal Video: ‘Waiting for My Cue’

Jennifer Lopez can’t wait to take the Super Bowl stage!

With just 10 days left until the big game, and her co-headlining halftime performance, on Thursday, the star gave her social media followers a behind the scenes look into her rehearsal process.

After getting up from a seated position on the ground, Lopez, who’s dressed casually in a crop top and colorful leggings, insists she’s “ready to go” while standing up and seemingly getting into the position a football player might take before a snap.

“Just be here on the 25 yard line waiting for my cue,” the “On the Floor” singer, 50, adds, while holding a microphone in her hand.

“Waiting for my cue like … Only 🔟 days until #SuperBowlLIV! ✨🏈 ✨ The countdown is on. Are you ready?” she captioned the clip.

Of course, Lopez isn’t the only one out there who’s hard at work preparing for the halftime show!

Shakira, who will be performing alongside Lopez, has also been counting down the days.

“10 days / días,” she wrote on Thursday alongside a black-and-white shot from rehearsals, while in another clip, the singer, 42, jokingly shared that she was brushing up on her football skills.

“Ten days until Super Bowl. Stepping up our preparations!” she wrote alongside a video while practicing her throw.

In late September, the singers confirmed they would co-headline the Feb. 2 performance — which also happens to be Shakira’s birthday.

“I am excited,” Lopez told Variety in November. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

“[Shakira and I are] both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami,” she said. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.”

She added: “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are — all of us, because we’re in this together. … That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.