Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Throw Pre-Super Bowl Party in Miami Ahead of Her Big Performance

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sure know how to get the party started!

Ahead of Lopez’s Super Bowl 2020 halftime show performance with Shakira, the “On the Floor” singer, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, kicked off the celebrations with a bash in Miami on Friday night.

Lopez wore a plunging red-white-and-black sequin dress as she posed with her guests, which included Mexican pop star Thalía and her husband, music executive Tommy Mottola.

“Latinas in da house!💥 Pre #superbowl party at @jlo and @arod’s. Fun night! Go get them baby! 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Thalía, 48, captioned several photos from the bash, which included a selfie with Lopez and another photo with Rodriguez’s eldest daughter.

Lopez also had a smile on her face as she posed with Shahs of Sunset star Asifa Mirza.

“Thank you JLo and Arod for hosting an amazing party ❤️,” Mirza, 37, captioned a photo of the pair as she gave the happy couple a shoutout.

The reality star also captured videos of some party highlights on her Instagram Stories, which included a group of cheerleaders who gave guests a warm welcome as they arrived, according to Entertainment Tonight. In another video, the partygoers could be seen mingling and drinking while standing outside beside the home’s massive pool.

In an interview with Good Morning America Friday, Lopez confirmed that her fiancé, her 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 15 and Ella Alexander, 11, will all be at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s big show.

“You know Alex. He’ll be as close as he can get to that stage!” Lopez joked. “Alex and all of our kids will be watching, they’ll all be in the stadium.”

However, both Lopez and Shakira, 43, stayed tight-lipped about what the specifics of the performance.

“Here’s what I’ll say,” Lopez teased. “We accomplished what we set out to do. And for that, we’re really excited for everybody to see it. Because it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

“During those six minutes I have and the six minutes you have, we’ll be able to take people on a journey that shows who we are artistically and where we’ve been all these years. I want [the audience] to feel joyful … that they just went to a great all-inclusive party, a party that integrates cultures and diversity,” Shakira added.

Lopez and Shakira are just two of the star-studded performers who will be attending Sunday’s game. Demi Lovato is also set to sing the National Anthem, one week after making her comeback performance at the Grammy Awards.

Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.