Demi Lovato Predicted She Would Sing the National Anthem at a Super Bowl 10 Years Ago

Demi Lovato is proving that dreams do come true.

On Sunday night, the “Anyone” singer will perform the National Anthem to kick off Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.

And almost exactly 10 years prior, Lovato, 27, predicted that she would one day get that opportunity.

“One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” Lovato wrote in a tweet dated February 7, 2010, which began circulating on Twitter Sunday.

Ahead of her big performance, Lovato arrived in Miami days before on Thursday. “I’m here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Let’s do this!! 🏈🏈🏈.”

Last week, the singer hit the stage for the first time in a year-and-a-half at the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform her heartbreaking new song “Anyone,” which was written and recorded before her overdose in July 2018.

“Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan,” Lovato told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy SiriusXM Radio Show Thursday.

“I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, ‘I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano or that I’ve stood next to a piano and sang my heart out,” she explained. “I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘you know, if I ever come back from this’ — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.’”

When Lovato hits the stage, she will be following in the footsteps of Gladys Knight, who performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2019 Super Bowl. The year prior, Pink took the field to sing the national anthem while battling the flu, before the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to take home the trophy. Country star Luke Bryan sang the anthem in 2017.

Lovato also joins a stacked lineup with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlining the halftime show.

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2.