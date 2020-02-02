Demi Lovato Belts Powerful Rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Demi Lovato is making a triumphant comeback.

The “Sober” singer kicked off Super Bowl LIV on Sunday with her emotional rendition of the national anthem.

Lovato, 27, wore a long-sleeved white suit and belt for for the occasion, and accessorized with silver jewelry, including dangly diamond earrings.

The pop superstar’s game-day performance came exactly one week after she took the 2020 Grammy Awards’ stage with her new song “Anyone,” marking her first time singing in a live show since her drug overdose in July 2018.

Overcome with emotion, Lovato stood alongside a piano wearing an elaborate white gown as she softly sang the first few lyrics of her heartfelt single. “I tried to talk to my piano, I tried,” she sang before her eyes welled with tears.

She took a moment to reconvene as the crowd cheered her on. Looking over to the pianist as a signal to start over, Lovato began the song again, this time delivering a graceful performance throughout. The song, which she has described as “a cry for help,” earned her a standing ovation from stars including Lizzo and Trevor Noah.

Lovato has been open about her sobriety journey after overdosing at her home in Hollywood Hills in July 2018 — and has recently dropped hints about a return to music. Though Lovato has not officially announced a new album, “Anyone” has been the first offering from the star since she left rehab in November 2018.

Lovato follows in the footsteps of Gladys Knight, who performed “The Star Spangled Banner” at the 2019 Super Bowl. The year prior, Pink took the field to sing the national anthem while battling the flu, before the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to take home the trophy. Country star Luke Bryan sang the anthem in 2017.

Later on in the game, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.

Lopez recently told Vanity Fair that the show could not have come at a more opportune time.

“It’s a perfect moment in my life, honestly,” she said, “but it’s also a great time for a Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that’s going on in the country right now.”

The 49ers and the Chiefs will face-off at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, airing on FOX.