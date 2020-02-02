Fans React to Demi Lovato's National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl 2020: 'Crushed It'

Forget the game — Demi Lovato‘s stirring rendition of the national anthem is all fans can talk about.

On Sunday, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 27, opened Super Bowl LIV with a show-stopping performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” exciting eager fans on social media as she further solidifies her musical comeback.

Lovato hit all the right notes as she took center stage before the big game, drawing praise from fans on social media who were wowed by her performance.

“DEMI LOVATO JUST SLAYED THAT NATIONAL ANTHEM WOWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!!!! SOOOO PROUD MAMA!!!! AHHHHHHHH,” one user wrote.

Others had similar reactions, with a Twitter user writing, “#DemiLovato JUST SLAYED THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AS ANYONE HAS DONE IT BEFORE.”

Added another, “THIS is how you do the National Anthem. Demi Lovato killed it 👏🏼 #SuperBowl.”

THIS is how you do the National Anthem. Demi Lovato killed it 👏🏼 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/gTQgdEPUp0 — ✷ (@thedopelectric) February 2, 2020

The Nashville Predators, an NHL team, got in on the fun, too, joking that Lovato “just won” the Super Bowl before the Chiefs and 49ers even had a chance to step onto the field.

Jk Demi Lovato just won. https://t.co/o7E0nNbmIO — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 2, 2020

Even Ryan Seacrest hopped on Twitter to sing Lovato’s praises, writing, “Crushed. It. @ddlovato! #SuperBowlLIV.”

“The BEST EVER. @ddlovato #StarSpangledBanner,” wrote Z100 radio host Elvis Duran.

The pop superstar’s game-day performance came exactly one week after she took the 2020 Grammy Awards’ stage with her new song “Anyone,” marking her first time singing in a live show since her drug overdose in July 2018.

Overcome with emotion, Lovato stood alongside a piano wearing an elaborate white gown as she softly sang the first few lyrics of her heartfelt single. “I tried to talk to my piano, I tried,” she sang before her eyes welled with tears.

The musician has been candid about her sobriety journey after overdosing at her home in Hollywood Hills in July 2018 — and has recently dropped hints about a return to music. Her last single, “Sober,” came out June 2018, about one month before the overdose.

Speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles in November, Lovato opened up about how she’s stronger than ever.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” she said at the time. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Lovato follows in the footsteps of Gladys Knight, who performed the anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl. The year prior, Pink took the field to sing the national anthem while battling the flu.

Later on during this year’s NFL matchup — which pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs — other musical superstars, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, take centerstage for a thrilling halftime performance.

“It’s a perfect moment in my life, honestly,” Lopez, 50, said earlier this month of the Super Bowl gig, “but it’s also a great time for a Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that’s going on in the country right now.”

The 49ers and the Chiefs will face-off at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.