“LIV” from Miami, it’ll be J.Lo and Shakira! The singers made the joint announcement about the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Instagram on Sept. 26, 2019, after weeks of speculation surrounding Lopez.

“Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥,” Lopez wrote alongside her Insta post, while Shakira said, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftimestage!”