Summer Music Festivals 2023: Everything You Need to Know About Where to Find Your Favorite Artists

Warm weather and clear skies are not only a sign of summer — that also means music festival season is upon us. If you missed Coachella or Stagecoach, or just want to experience more of the music festival rush, look no further. Below are the top music festivals in the U.S. throughout summer 2023.

Electric Daisy Carnival

Electric Daisy Carnival

Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC, is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America taking place from May 19-21 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Headliners include Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, Zedd, Martin Garrix and hundreds more.

Hangout Fest

A true beachfront festival, Hangout music festival is taking place at the Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 19-21. Along the beach are different themed areas for people to spend their days in the sun, including a disco roller rink and a wedding chapel. Headliners throughout the three-day festival include SZA, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi.

Summer Camp Music Festival

Founded by Jay Goldberg, Summer Camp Music Festival announced it will be taking a hiatus after 2023 — the event's first break since its creation 22 years ago. Get in one last weekend from May 26-28 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois, and see headliners Willie Nelson and Family, Excision, Goose, Moe and more.

Movement Electronic Festival

Another EDM festival, Movement Electronic, is taking place Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. With booths for attendees to immerse themselves in the world of techno and six themed stages, headliners include Underworld, Charlotte De Witte and Basement Jaxx.

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning in a Bottle is a multi-genre festival on Buena Vista Lake in Kern County, California from May 24-29. In addition to performances by headliners Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Zhu, Caribou, Liquid Stranger, LSDREAM and more, LIB also offers yoga classes, expert speaker sessions and a marketplace.

Boston Calling

Boston Calling is a rock, pop and hip-hop festival that is taking place from May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts. With the Green, Red, Blue and Orange stages, festival-goers will have to map out who they want to see, such as headliners Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Paramore and Alanis Morissette.

Roots Picnic

Roots Picnic at the Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is a festival hosted by hip hop group, the Roots, and is taking place June 2-4. Headliners include Lil Uzi Vert, Diddy and the Roots, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Dave Chappelle for Friday night comedy.

The Governors Ball

The Governors Ball in New York City is switching up its venue this year from the traditional Randall's Island to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, and is taking place from June 9-11. Headliners include Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Lil Nas X and Haim.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee crosses genres and is occurring from June 15-18. Headliners include Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters.

So What?! Music Festival

So What?! is a rock music festival at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, Texas spanning two days from June 24-25. Headliners include Pierce the Veil, The Used, Sleeping with Sirens and Neck Deep.

Electric Forest

True to its name, multi-genre music festival Electric Forest is taking place in the woods of Rothbury, Michigan from June 22-25. Headliners include Odesza, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above and Beyond, Sofi Tukker, Chris Lake and more.

Summerfest

Hosting over 800 bands over three weekends, Summerfest will occur from June 22-25, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On May 15, organizers announced free bonus concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with performances by Elle King, Jenny Lewis, Yung Gravy and more. Festival stage headliners include The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Santa Fe Klan and Ava Max.

Pitchfork

Pitchfork is a three-day festival that welcomes all ages taking place from July 21-23 at Chicago's Union Park in Illinois. Headliners include Bon Iver, The Smile and Big Thief, with crafts, a vinyl shop, artist interviews and more to fill the time between sets.

Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud is a hip-hop music festival that is taking place all over the world throughout the year, with the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida being the summer stop from July 21-23. Headliners include Playboy Carti, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and more.

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza, one of the biggest festivals of the summer, will take place Aug. 3-6 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Headliners throughout the weekend include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey.

Watershed

The biggest "Camping and Country Music" festival in the Northwest, Watershed takes place at the Gorge in George, Washington from Aug. 4-6. On stage overlooking the Columbia River, festival headliners include Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Carly Pearce.

Elements Music and Arts Festival

Known to be a "car camping" festival, Elements Music and Arts Festival is a three-day event occurring from August 11-14 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania that features bass music, psychedelic, world music, jam bands, and experimental music. Headliners include Chris Lake, Ganja White Night, John Summit and Skrillex.

Outside Lands

Set at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, which will be from Aug. 11-13, brings beer, wine, food, art and music to the Bay Area. Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Electric Zoo

Electric Zoo, one of New York City's largest music festivals, is at Randall's Island Park showcases EDM genres will be taking place over Labor Day Weekend, from Sept. 2-4. Headliners include Porter Robinson, Chris Lake, Martin Garrix, Diplo, DJ Snake and more.

Made in America

Founded by JAY-Z, Made in America is an annual two-day concert that closes out the summer, occurring over Labor Day Weekend from Sept. 2-3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. With various genres of music, headliners will include Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator.