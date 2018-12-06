The woman accused of coming between Offset and Cardi B has issued a tearful apology to the “Drip” rapper.

On Wednesday, model Summer Bunni made an emotional plea addressing the “I Like It” rapper and Cardi’s fans, claiming responsibility for her actions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I have not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” she claims in a video sent to TMZ. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘yo, I’m the reason they’re getting a divorce.'”

“I feel ashamed,” she continues. “It’s a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Early Wednesday, “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, revealed she and her husband Offset are calling it quits after just a year of marriage through a video on Instagram, in which she says they “grew out of love” four months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari.

Cardi B and Offset John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi began.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

RELATED: Cardi B Shares First Photo of Her Baby Kulture Hours After Announcing Split from Husband Offset

“It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Summer Bunni Summer Bunni/Instagram

Although Summer Bunni says she hasn’t spoken to Cardi directly, she wishes to clear the air about the type of person she is at heart.

“No, I have not spoken to Cardi B, but I would like to her know that I’m a very genuine person and I’m not here to break up her family or mess up what she has going on with her husband,” she says. “I’m very sorry that this has happened and I’m very sorry that I didn’t think about my worth as a young lady, and I just hope that she can overcome this.”

RELATED: Cardi B Says She and Husband Offset Are Not Together Anymore: ‘I Guess We Fell Out of Love

“I know that her and Offset do have love for each other — I can tell — so I just hope that with this she can just focus on her love for Offset,” she finishes.

The model also took to Instagram after numerous screenshots of texts and direct messages allegedly between Offset and a fellow model Cuban Doll, who has not addressed the allegations, were shared on social media.

In the alleged screenshots, which PEOPLE has not been able to authenticate, the Migos rapper tries to orchestrate a threesome between Summer Bunni, Cuban Doll and himself.

“Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets,” she began. “During this last 48 hours, I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy. not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me any joy, nor do I think it’s funny. I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation, not only myself but others have failed. I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgment to everyone whom as questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y’all – summer.”

A representative for Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the cheating allegations.

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset’s Marriage, Baby and Breakup: A Guide to Their Tumultuous Relationship

Representatives for Cardi have also not commented on the rapper’s announcement about her marriage.

Though fans were hoping the breakup was fake news, a source confirmed to PEOPLE it’s the real deal, adding, “they have obviously had huge problems for a long time.”

“They’re still very close and really do care for one another,” the source continued. “Their priority now is their daughter, and they plan to be solid co-parents.”