Sum 41 Announces Breakup Following New Album and Upcoming Tour: 'Thank You for the Last 27 Years'

All Killer No Filler — Sum 41 is breaking up.

The Canadian rock band announced via social media on Monday that following their new album Heaven and Hell as well as an upcoming tour, members Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo are going their separate ways.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments in our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way," read a statement from the "Fat Lip" band. "It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41. Burak Cingi/Redferns

"Sum 41 will be disbanding," continued the note. "We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album "Heaven :x: Hell," along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them."

"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumf—s on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us," added the band. "Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

Formed in 1996, Sum 41 signed to Island Records in 1999 and released the EP Half Hour of Power the following year. The band released its debut album All Killer No Filler in 2001, which spawned a worldwide hit single with "Fat Lip."

Since then, the band has released albums including 2002's Does This Look Infected?, 2004's Chuck, 2007's Underclass Hero, 2011's Screaming Bloody Murder, 2016's 13 Voices and 2019's Order in Decline.

Throughout its run, Sum 41 has also featured members including Jon Marshall, Richard Roy, Mark Spicoluk and Steve Jocz.

The group is currently gearing up to embark on a European tour in June, followed by the Let the Bad Times Roll Tour with The Offspring and Simple Plan throughout North America in August and September.

Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Dave Baksh of Sum 41. Frank Hoensch/Redferns

In March, Sum 41 announced Heaven and Hell, an ambitious double album featuring half 2000s-influenced pop-punk and half metal sounds. "I wasn't really trying to start a record," Whibley, 43, told Rolling Stone at the time.

After making songs in the band's early style for a proposed All Killer No Filler anniversary reissue, he ultimately decided they were better suited for a new album. "As I listened to almost all of it, it just kind of dawned on me," Whibley told the outlet. "'Did I just make a double record by accident?'"

"Making records is like the necessary evil to get back out on the road. That's how we've always looked at it," continued the Sum 41 founder, looking forward to the band's upcoming concerts. "It's been two years and I think we're gonna fall right back into it. I'm just really excited."