Suge Knight Has Been Transferred to California State Prison for 28-Year Sentence

Marion “Suge” Knight has arrived at the Wasco State Prison and Reception Center in California, where he could be staying for the remainder of his 28 years prison sentence.

The former Death Row Records CEO, 53, was transferred to the Kern County facility on Tuesday, according to state records. A mugshot obtained by TMZ shows Knight with a sullen expression.

The Wasco State Prison–Reception Center boasts 4,580 short-term housing beds, its website says. Inmates like Knight stay there while they undergo physical and mental evaluations to determine their security level, program requirements, and eventual institutional placement.

If placed at the Wasco State Prison itself, Knight would join a general population of around 1,000 inmates, according to its website.

Knight was sentenced to 28 years in state prison earlier this month. Back in September, the rapper had pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a January 2015 hit-and-run incident in which a vehicle he was riding in struck two pedestrians in Compton, California — killing 55-year-old Terry Carter.

He had been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run in January 2015. Prior to the plea, Knight faced life without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The plea deal called for the former Death Row Records exec to serve 22 years in prison on the voluntary manslaughter count, five years because it is a third strike violation and one year for deadly weapon allegations, PEOPLE confirmed.

By entering his plea, Knight resolved two other pending criminal cases. Knight was previously indicted for making criminal threats in August 2014 and was charged for allegedly stealing a camera from a woman in September 2014.

This is not the first time Knight has faced criminal charges.

In 1992, Knight was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded no contest in 1995 and was sentenced to five years probation.

Then in February 1997, Knight was sentenced to nine years in prison for violating terms of his probation when he took part in a fight at a Las Vegas hotel hours before Tupac Shakur was wounded in a drive-by attack. Shakur was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where he died on Sept. 13, 1996, at age 25.