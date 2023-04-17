SUGA Shines in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Disney+ 'Road to D-Day' Documentary

SUGA: Road to D-Day, out Friday, will follow the BTS member as he finds inspiration for his debut solo album D-Day

By
Published on April 17, 2023 05:04 PM
SUGA Shares Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Disney+ 'Road to D-Day' Documentary. Credit: Disney+
SUGA. Photo: Disney+

SUGA is ready for his moment.

After rising to fame as a member of BTS and letting fans into his world with solo mixtapes and collaborations, the 30-year-old rapper is preparing to release his debut solo album D-Day and documenting the process in a new Disney+ film.

Set for an April 21 release on the streaming platform, SUGA: Road to D-Day will show the chart-topping South Korean performer traveling from Seoul to locations including Tokyo and Las Vegas to find inspiration as he creates D-Day. Ahead of its release, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal two photos from the documentary.

SUGA Shares Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Disney+ 'Road to D-Day' Documentary. Credit: Disney+
SUGA. Disney+

In the film, SUGA peels back the layers of his artistry to let viewers into his most vulnerable moments. He'll be documented experiencing writer's block, discussing such hurdles with fellow musicians and looking back on traumatic memories to provide writing material for D-Day.

SUGA: Road to D-Day marks the latest collaboration between Disney+ and the members of BTS. The platform has previously released the concert film BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, a documentary titled j-hope IN THE BOX about j-hope's debut solo album as well as the travel show IN THE SOOP: Friendcation starring V and other stars.

SUGA Shares Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Disney+ 'Road to D-Day' Documentary. Credit: Disney+
'SUGA: Road to D-Day'. Disney+

SUGA's debut solo album will be released on April 21 alongside the documentary, and the record's already been preceded by the single "People Pt.2" featuring IU.

D-Day will mark the finale of his trilogy under the moniker Agust D following his previous mixtapes, 2020's D-2 and 2016's Agust D.

Last week, the full track list for D-Day was revealed ahead of its release. In addition to "People Pt.2," the album will include main track "Haegeum" as well as "D-Day," "HUH?! (feat. j-hope)," "AMYGDALA," "SDL," "Polar Night," "Interlude : Dawn," "Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Woosung of The Rose)" and "Life Goes On."

Later this month, SUGA will embark on a world tour, making him the first BTS member to do so outside the group. Kicking off April 26, he'll play shows across North America through May 17 before heading to Asia from May 26 through June 25.

