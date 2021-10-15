"Let's have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours," he sings on the track

Stromae Is Back! Belgian Musician Drops Earworm 'Santé' — His First Single in More Than 8 Years

"House'llelujah!" Stromae has returned.

On Friday, the Belgian musician — behind hits like "Alors on Danse," "Tous les mêmes" and "Papaoutai" — released "Santé," his first single in eight years, since the release of his critically acclaimed LP Racine Carrée in 2013.

In true Stromae fashion, the new track, and its touching music video, combines satire with danceable melodies to share a call for inclusivity and pay tribute to the everyday heroes who work the worst hours while others, well, dance.

"Airplane pilots and nurses, truck drivers and flight attendants, bakers and fishers. Let's have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours. For the new parents lulled to sleep by cries. For the insomniacs by trade," the 36-year-old sings on the track. "And for all those reeling from heartbreaks, who don't have the heart to celebrate."



In one part, he sings the part of entitled people — or say, Karens — who speak down to service workers: "Why should I pretend I care? In any case, she's being paid to do it./You think you're my mom? I'll be back in an hour, it better be clean, so clean you could eat off the floor.... Come on, call your supervisor for me."

The music video follows office workers, fishermen and a cook as they learn some dance moves while on the job at the wee hours of dusk. (Stromae makes a brief cameo on a screen teaching the moves.)

"'Santé' Twitter! Glad to be back," Stromae tweeted about the new song. "My brand new track is now available on all platforms."

Stromae spent the last eight years focused on his creative label Mosaert, with which he's released high-end clothing, bedding and home décor, along with a collaboration with car brand Mini.

In 2017, he was featured on Orelsan's track "La pluie" and in 2019, he provided vocals for Coldplay's track "Arabesque" from their Everyday Life album. He also directed the music video for Dua Lipa's "IDGAF" music video in 2018.