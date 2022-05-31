Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Reveals Which Taylor Swift Song Would Save Her from Vecna

In one of the most buzzed-about moments from Stranger Things' new season, Sadie Sink's character leans on Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" to save her

She did star in All Too Well, so it's no surprise here that Stranger Things' Sadie Sink is a Swiftie!

The actress, 20, revealed that should she need to rely on music to save her life as her character Max does in season 4 of the hit Netflix series, she'd turn to "august" by Taylor Swift.

"That song honestly can revive me from anything," Sink told Netflix's Tudum, while also noting that her No. 1 most listened to song of 2021 was Swift's "the 1."

The first volume of Stranger Things season 4 hit screens on Friday, and gave Sink a shining moment in the spotlight in the standout episode "Dear Billy."

In the episode, Max is targeted by the supernatural villain Vecna, who is drawn to the guilt she feels following her stepbrother Billy's death in season 3. Despite Vecna's best efforts to make Max his latest victim (the monster has been targeting Hawkins teens with emotional trauma), he fails after Max's ragtag group of friends realizes that music — specifically her favorite song — can save her.

Sadie Sink and Kate Bush Credit: Courtesy of Netflix, Angelo Deligio/Mondadori via Getty

In one of the season's most buzzed-about moments, Max escapes Vecna's death grip as the 1985 Kate Bush hit "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" plays, a music moment so moving it helped the track chart at No. 1 on the iTunes song chart on Monday.

While Max is clearly a fan of Bush, Sink is no doubt a Swift superfan, especially after starring in the Grammy winner's short film All Too Well in November opposite Dylan O'Brien.

In the moving film, which accompanied the release of "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," Sink plays a younger version of Swift's character, who endures an ill-fated romance.

The "Cardigan" singer has said that Sink was her first choice to play the role, and she did not have a backup actress in mind.