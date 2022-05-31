The tune is trending again after last Friday's premiere of Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things Sends Kate Bush's 1985 Song 'Running Up That Hill' to No. 1 on iTunes Chart

Stranger Things is back – with a comeback!

The hit series returned to Netflix last Friday, with the season 4 premiere episode featuring Kate Bush's song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)," released in 1985. Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink) listens to the song on her Walkman, and the tune continues to play a role in her storyline throughout the first seven episodes of the latest chapter.

As of Monday morning, "Running Up That Hill" was No. 1 on the iTunes song chart and No. 13 on Spotify's top 200. Google-search traffic for the track is also up after the premiere, peaking on Saturday night.

Winona Ryder, who stars in the series, told USA TODAY that she pushed for Bush's music to be included in the sci-fi drama.

(L to R) Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in STRANGER THINGS (L to R) Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink in Stranger Things | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"I've been obsessed with her since I was a little girl," the actress, 50, said of Bush, in an interview published Monday. "I've also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts."

Reps for Bush did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the resurgence of "Running Up that Hill." The 63-year-old English singer most recently released the live album Before the Dawn in 2016, and was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Released on her 1985 record Hounds of Love, "Running Up That Hill" hit No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was first released and peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. The track trended again when Meg Meyers' covered it in 2019, sending it to No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Airplay Chart.