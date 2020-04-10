Sting Remotely Remixes 'Don't Stand So Close to Me' with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots — Watch

The Police’s 1980 hit “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” has become an anthem in the age of social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and now there’s a new version for fans to enjoy.

On Thursday’s night, Sting — the former lead singer of The Police, who is credited for writing the Grammy-winning song’s music and lyrics — performed a remote remix of the tune on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, alongside Jimmy Fallon and his house band, The Roots.

All performed the number with at-home instruments. For some members of The Roots, that meant using actual instruments like guitars and even a tuba.

Others improvised with unique sound-makers: scissors, sneakers, silverware, a pillow, and even a well-timed game of Connect Four.

Sting, 68, led everyone on his guitar, while Fallon sang on the tune’s chorus.

While “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” centers around a schoolgirl’s inappropriate affair with her teacher, it’s taken on new meaning in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak as distancing orders have kept the world’s population apart.

As of Friday morning, there have been at least 463,619 cases of coronavirus in the United States and 16,695 deaths, according to a New York Times database.

The virus is highly contagious and it’s essential that Americans avoid contact with other people to reduce the spread and ease the burden on healthcare workers.

NBC began airing episodes of The Tonight Show shot from Fallon’s home back in March, one of the first shows in late-night TV to return after production was put on hiatus in the early stages of the outbreak.

Fallon, 45, first began filming mini-episodes from his home with his wife Nancy behind the camera and celebrity guests like Jennifer Garner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and John Legend calling in via video chat, in an effort to raise money for charity.

The episodes have since grown into full productions, though still have a low-tech charm, especially when Fallon’s adorable daughters (Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5) interrupt.

“It’s chaos, controlled chaos,” Fallon told PEOPLE back in March. “I’ve realized that I don’t have a quiet room in my house. Maybe I’ll have to do one episode from inside my bathroom and keep the door locked!”

He went on to stress the importance of entertainment during tough times.

“The last time I felt something like this was after 9/11, and I was on SNL and I remember looking to my late-night comedians for guidance,” Fallon recalled. “I remember Dave Letterman saying courage is what we need right now but sometimes pretending to be courageous is almost just as good.”

“It’s the time to put our problems aside and come together, then big things can be accomplished,” he said. “Seeing what started as an email to my producers, how it grew into everyone wanting to help has been amazing. If you’re willing to do it, we are too.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:30 p.m. EST) on NBC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.