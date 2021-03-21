"The Hiring Chain" campaign focuses on the importance of hiring people with Down syndrome for jobs

Sting Sings New Track 'The Hiring Chain' for Campaign in Honor of World Down Syndrome Day

Sting has a new song with a powerful message in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.

The singer, 69, has teamed up with Italian nonprofit CoorDown for a new campaign called "The Hiring Chain," which focuses on the importance of hiring people with Down syndrome for all types of jobs.

The music video for the campaign — which is played to Sting's song of the same name — features a woman with Down syndrome named Simone who works at a bakery. After she is positively noticed by customers, a lawyer decides to hire John, a man with Down syndrome.

Through the video, more and more employers hire people with Down syndrome. At the end of the video, the baker who hired Simone gets his hair cut at a barbershop that has hired a boy with Down syndrome — a nod to the amazing trend that was started.

Sting shared the campaign video last week on Twitter and wrote, "I'm honoured to be a part of this year's World Down Syndrome Day campaign. Do your part, start the Hiring Chain today. #WDSD21 # WorldDownSyndromeDay #HiringChain."

Sting Image zoom Sting | Credit: Ryan Miller/WireImage

On Sunday, Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone celebrated World Down Syndrome Day with a sweet selfie on Instagram featuring herself and her 4-year-old daughter Paloma "Pippa" Michaela.

"When this little soul was born to me, she placed her tiny hands over my eyes and taught me to stop looking and finally see. Happy World Down Syndrome Day. 💛💙❤️," Scorsone wrote.

Scorsone previously opened up about how her "concept of motherhood" changed after welcoming Pippa.

"What I unconsciously thought about my job as a mother was that I was supposed to equip her to survive in a competitive world," Scorsone shared on the Motherly podcast in March 2019, explaining that she was initially sent "into a tailspin" when she realized Pippa "was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences."