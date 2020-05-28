Sting Gets Late New York Police Officer's Art Work with Help of Daughter Mickey Sumner

Mickey Sumner also partnered with the late officer's stepdaughter to create a fundraiser in his memory

A late New York police officer's final wish has come true.

Earlier this month, the popular Humans of New York blog shared the heartwarming story of one interviewee who revealed that her beloved, late stepdad — who worked as an officer in the city for two decades before he died of multiple sclerosis — had tasked her with getting one of his paintings of Sting (née Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner) to the rocker himself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, the blog revealed that his dying wish had come true with the help of Sting's daughter Mickey Sumner, who got into contact with the woman and arranged to have the painting given to her father.

The musician posed with the painting for a few photos shared on the blog's Facebook and Instagram page. In one, Sting even imitated the painting.

"THE EAGLE HAS LANDED. Thanks so much to @sumnermickey for helping get our precious cargo to her father," the blog shared, later adding that Sumner had also teamed up with the woman to start a fundraiser in her late stepdad's honor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"She's also teamed up with Elizabeth to create a fundraiser in Domingo's memory," they shared. "All donations will benefit the National MS society, and aid in the fight to end Multiple Sclerosis forever. So let's keep the party going!"

In the original blog post, the woman, Elizabeth Santiago, explained that she first met her stepdad, Domingo Santiago, when she was 5 years old — around the same time he started "making my mother smile."

He became a police officer to provide stability for his new family after the couple decided to get married. He previously worked "at an auto shop, airbrushing designs onto the side of vans" because "he dreamed of being an artist." Still, she said "he never lost touch with his creative side" after switching careers.

"One day, he built a little art studio at the back of our house," Elizabeth told the blog. "He painted a single painting — a portrait of Sting that he copied from an album cover."

In 1998, Domingo was diagnosed with MS, and Elizabeth said his symptoms from the disease — which affects the brain and spinal cord and gradually causes the immune system to attack the body — started with "a little weakness" but eventually caused her stepdad to need a wheelchair. After some time, "he couldn't even hold a paintbrush."

"We did his hospice at home. He seemed to have no regrets," she told the outlet. "He'd been a wonderful provider. He'd raised his daughters. He'd walked me down the aisle."

During his final days, they were going through his possessions and when they came across the painting of Sting he asked his stepdaughter to give it to the musician. "So I guess that's my final assignment," she had said.