The rocker and his wife open up their home and their hearts to PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Sting and Wife Trudie on Life as Grandparents and Empty-Nesters: 'There's a Beauty to Getting Older'

Sting and wife Trudie Styler‘s kids are all grown up, but that doesn’t mean the couple has that empty-nester feeling.

“No sooner was the nest empty than they all came back again!” Styler, 62, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, speaking from her and Sting’s picturesque vacation home and event space in Tuscany. “It is fundamental for us to see each other.”

This past August all six of their kids, including two from Sting’s previous marriage, descended on the couple’s sprawling Il Palagio estate for their annual wine tasting and pizza night.

While Sting’s favorite summer activity in Tuscany is getting the whole family together to watch movies on the estate’s large outdoor screen, it isn’t always an easy feat.

“We all have strong opinions about movies. We have votes,” says Styler, adding that with themselves, their adult children, four grandchildren and two more on the way, “It can be tricky to please the different generations!”

But for Sting, 64, those moments are priceless. “That is a sign of real wealth,” he says. “The kids laughing and running around, that is life. As they say in Italy: “La Bella Vita”.