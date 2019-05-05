Surprise! Stevie Wonder Serenades L.A. Diners with Impromptu Performance: He Was 'So Friendly!'

Diners at a Los Angeles restaurant were surely overjoyed when none other than Stevie Wonder treated them to an impromptu acoustic set.

Musician Nelson Cade was providing the night’s entertainment Friday at Skylight Gardens in Los Angeles when the 25-time Grammy winner’s bodyguard approached and said the star would like to join him.

Though Wonder, 68, didn’t have his signature keys to play, he did have a flat instrument similar to a steel guitar, and plucked away as he and Cade played some of his biggest hits, including “Superstition” and “My Cherie Amour.”

The two played together, with Cade on acoustic guitar, for 35 minutes.

Cade tells PEOPLE he plays at the restaurant every Friday, but was given the heads up that Wonder was in attendance by a bartender after he’d played about four songs.

“As soon as I was told he came in, I kind of lost all my trains of thought, because what do you play for Stevie Wonder?” he says.

The musician said he caught Wonder’s ear with an instrumental version of “Isn’t She Lovely.”

“I didn’t want to sing it because that would be too obvious,” he says. “It was supposed to be a tip of the hat kind of gesture… I would’ve been content with him just being in the restaurant!”

Instead, Wonder, who was dining with his wife, was impressed enough that he sent his bodyguard out to the car, where he emerged with a large stringed instrument and an amp.

In a video shared on Cade’s Instagram, he and Wonder play John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and Wonder’s chart-topping hit “Superstition,” much to the delight of the crowd.

Both men take a stab at the vocals, with Wonder jokingly swapping out some of the song’s lyrics for, “Keyboard’s outta tune.”

Cade says the pair also played “Pride and Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan and “Dangerous” by Big Data.

“That was hilarious. I think he enjoyed that one, he was smiling a lot,” he says. “This man is so friendly. He came up, and he tried to calm me down by saying, ‘I just want to play, it’s not supposed to be a big ordeal or anything, don’t be stressed.'”

Cade later shared a photo of him posing with Wonder, and wrote that the legendary musician took time to chat with him after their performance.

“After all was said and done, we sat down and had a nice little chat and he shook my hand and said, ‘I can’t wait to hear your EP,’ ” Cade wrote. “I have no words to express how amazing that is. Thank you.”

Wonder recently performed at rapper Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service, singing “Rocket Love” and “Tears in Heaven” while calling for gun control.

Wonder’s appearance fulfilled Hussle’s longtime wish, which he outlined in the 2016 track “Ocean Views.”

“Then when I die, blue rag around my rifle/ Hunnid thousand in my coffin, that’s just light dough,” he rapped on the song. “Play a Stevie Wonder song, smoke some flight bro/ Crack a pint of Act then pour in some Sprite bro.”