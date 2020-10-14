"I told my daughter, 'Aisha, I’m going to be like five years younger than you now," the 70-year-old Grammy winner joked during a press conference

Stevie Wonder 'Blessed' After Successful Kidney Transplant: 'I Feel Like I'm About 40 Right Now'

Steve Wonder is feeling younger than his years after a successful kidney transplant last winter.

During a Tuesday press conference announcing his new tunes "Where Is Our Love Song" and "Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate," the 25-time Grammy winner said that his health has rapidly improved after concerns about his condition arose in 2019.

"Let everybody know that I was blessed with a new kidney and that happened on Dec. 6, 2019," he shared. "Since I have been released from the hospital, I've had nurses that have made sure I have my medicine on time and I'm going to take it for as long as I have to — even if it's for the rest of my life."

And Wonder, 70, is keeping his spirits up.

"I feel great. My voice feels great," he said. "I told my daughter, 'Aisha, I'm going to be like five years younger than you now.' I said, 'I'm gonna go from being 70 to like 40.’ I feel like I'm about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for their prayers and love. I'm feeling great."

He went on to address those who began speculating about his health last year.

"For all of the people that have been listening to these rumors — listen, if I'm feeling some kind of way, I'll let you know. We don't want to have misinformation. I am alive and well and looking forward to having a car that drives, so I can drive myself," he joked.

Quoting his own hit "Superstition," Wonder quipped, "When you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer."

The music extraordinaire also announced Tuesday that he teamed up with Republic Records to launch his own imprint called So What the Fuss Music. The new venture is named after his 2005 song.

Wonder first revealed his health struggles onstage during his performance at the British Summer Time Festival in London last July. The superstar was seemingly addressing reports about his condition after the Detroit Free Press claimed he was experiencing "some health challenges."

"So what's going to happen is this: I am going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year," the mogul told fans in the audience. Actress Kate Beckinsale was in attendance and shared videos of the show on her Instagram.

"I'm all good, I'm all good, all good," the music legend assured. "I have a donor and it's all good."

Wonder added, "I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. You ain’t got to hear no rumors. I told you what's up, I am good."