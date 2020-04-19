Stevie Wonder Pays Tribute to Bill Withers with Moving Rendition of the Late Singer's Hits

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty; L. Busacca/WireImage

Stevie Wonder is remembering his late friend, Bill Withers.

The singer, 69, appeared on the televised One World: Together at Home concert special during which he sang two of Withers’ iconic songs, “Lean On Me” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”

“During hardships like this we have to lean on each other for help,” Wonder said. “My friend, the late Bill Withers, has a perfect song about that.”

The star added, “I want us to remember him tonight.”

Withers died at age 81 earlier this month from heart complications. Withers’ family announced the news through a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” read the statement. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

The One World benefit will raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

During the Lady Gaga-curated special, there will be appearances and performances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

Pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder will also be featured, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

In addition, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham are set to make cameos.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

