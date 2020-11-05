"Lean on knowing that how you do today will affect what will happen to your children and their children and so forth tomorrow," the music legend told Oprah Winfrey

Stevie Wonder Says 'You Have to Speak and Not Be Afraid' Amid 2020 Presidential Election

Stevie Wonder has some words of encouragement amid the 2020 presidential election and ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-time Grammy winner, 70, joins Oprah Winfrey for an all-new episode of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation airing Friday. PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the interview.

In the sneak peek, Winfrey, 66, asks the musician what he feels "we can be leaning on right now."

Wonder has a heartfelt response for the mogul: "Lean on the goodness in your heart. Lean on that. Lean on knowing that how you do today will affect what will happen to your children and their children and so forth tomorrow."

Adding an important piece of advice, the "Isn't She Lovely" hitmaker says, "Lean on the fact that you have to speak and not be afraid."

Wonder recently revealed that he's in good spirits after undergoing a successful kidney transplant last winter. He assured fans that his health has rapidly improved after concerns about his condition began circulating in 2019.

During a virtual press conference last month to announce his new tunes "Where Is Our Love Song" and "Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate," Wonder was happy to share that he's now feeling younger than his years.

"Let everybody know that I was blessed with a new kidney and that happened on Dec. 6, 2019," he revealed. "Since I have been released from the hospital, I've had nurses that have made sure I have my medicine on time and I'm going to take it for as long as I have to — even if it's for the rest of my life."

The star continued: "I feel great. My voice feels great. I told my daughter, 'Aisha, I'm going to be like five years younger than you now.' I said, 'I'm gonna go from being 70 to like 40.' I feel like I'm about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for their prayers and love. I'm feeling great."