Stevie Wonder Announces Plans for Kidney Transplant Surgery: 'I Have a Donor, It’s All Good'

Stevie Wonder revealed he will be undergoing kidney transplant surgery this fall.

The music icon, 69, made the announcement about his health during his performance at British Summer Time Festival in London on Saturday.

“So what’s going to happen is this: I am going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told fans in the audience.

“I’m all good, I’m all good, all good,” the star said, reassuring the crowd about his condition. “I have a donor and it’s all good.”

Wonder added, “I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. You ain’t got to hear no rumors, I told you what’s up, I am good.”

He confirmed he will be performing three more shows before taking a break for the procedure.

A rep for Wonder did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Actress Kate Beckinsale documented Wonder’s BST concert on Instagram, adding the hashtag #StevieWonder to her caption.

The 25-time Grammy winner was seemingly addressing reports about his declining health after the Detroit Free Press claimed he was experiencing “some health challenges.”

Wonder’s most recent high-profile appearance was on June 23, when he was Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame ceremony in Detroit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

The star previously announced several dates of his concert tour, The Stevie Wonder Song Party: Celebrating Life, Love and Music, with his next gig scheduled for July 9 at 3Arena in Ireland.

He was also set to play in the United States, starting on Aug. 3 in Las Vegas.