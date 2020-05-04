Stevie Nicks Is Working on a 'Rhiannon' Book and Movie amid Coronavirus Social Distancing

"Rhiannon" was written by Stevie Nicks and originally recorded by Fleetwood Mac on their eponymous album in 1975

Stevie Nicks is hard at work amid the current coronavirus pandemic, working on both a book and a movie inspired by Fleetwood Mac's 1975 hit, "Rhiannon."

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Nicks, 71, revealed that working on the book and movie had already been her priority after Fleetwood Mac finished touring as part of their An Evening with Fleetwood Mac trek in late 2019.

"Last year, I made a pitch to everybody that when this Fleetwood Mac tour is over, I’m taking next year off because I want to work on my Rhiannon book/movie," she shared.

"And I want to maybe work with some different producers … I don’t know what I want to do! I just know that I don’t want a tour," she added.

Inspired by the book Triad by Mary Bartlet Leader about a woman named Branwen who is possessed by another woman named Rhiannon, the song was written by Nicks and originally recorded by Fleetwood Mac on their eponymous album in 1975.

While speaking with the publication, Nicks also noted that she has "Rhiannon"-related poetry that she has been working on for decades that she hopes to record while in lockdown.

"I have some Rhiannon poetry that I have written over the last 30 years that I’ve kept very quiet," she shared.

"I’m thinking, 'Well here I have all this time and I have a recording setup.’ And I’m thinking I’m going to start doing some recording. I’m going to start putting some of these really beautiful poems to music, and I have the ability to record them. So that’s on my to-do list."

She added, "What all we have right now, if you’re home in quarantine, is time, unless you’re taking care of kids. So, really, you could do anything you wanted that you’ve been wanting to do your whole life. So that’s how I’m trying to look at it."

