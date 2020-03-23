Stevie Nicks is making clear just how much she adores pal Harry Styles.

On Monday, the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman shared a typed-out letter to Twitter about how she’s listening to the former One Direction singer’s sophomore solo album, Fine Line, while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Dear Everyone,” Nicks, 71, wrote. “I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in. I am staying in with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen~ and all our dogs~ Lily, Luna and Mana~ trying to think of creative things to do. I am getting all my paintings and drawings out~ listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ “Fine Line”) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry.”

Nicks then gave Styles, 26, the ultimate compliment by comparing Fine Line to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours, their most successful release which won the 1978 Grammy Award for album of the year and sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the highest-selling albums in history.

“Way to go H.~ it is your [Rumours]…,” Nicks wrote.

Nicks concluded her message by sharing advice for these trying times: “Just Dance. This Will Pass. Love will find a way. It always does.” She also added, “I’ll be in touch.”

Earlier this month, the “Adore You” singer said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that he had Nicks and her “witches coven” over to his house to listen to Fine Line before its release.

“They’re so used to living nocturnally — you know, they wake up really late and then they kind of live through the night ‘cause they’re, you know, witches,” Styles told host Howard Stern. “So it’s getting to like 3 a.m. playing the album, I’m like, ‘I’m kinda tired’ and they’re, like, right in their prime. They’re really like, ‘Oh this is like daytime for us.’”

A day after Fine Line’s release on Dec. 13, Styles celebrated with a special concert performance at The Forum in Los Angeles, where he brought out Nicks for a surprise duet of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” The pair previously performed together at the March 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

Image zoom Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

On Wednesday, Styles also opened up about how he is spending his time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling BBC radio 1Xtra Residency that he’s working on new skills and cramming in some much-needed pampering.

“It’s a little difficult but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod,” Styles said. “It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!”

He continued, “Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”

