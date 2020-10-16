"There’s just no way that I could have had a child then," the singer said in a recent interview. "I would have had to walk away."

Stevie Nicks Says If She Had Not Had an Abortion 'There Would Have Been No Fleetwood Mac'

Stevie Nicks is opening up about her decision to have an abortion — and says that the band Fleetwood Mac as we know it likely would not exist if she didn't have one.

The iconic singer-songwriter opened up about her "generation's fight" for abortion rights in an interview with The Guardian published Wednesday, saying that if she hadn't had an abortion, she "would have had to walk away" from Fleetwood Mac.

"If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac," Nicks, 72, told the outlet. "There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away."

Nicks said that it was important to her to be part of the band, not only to spread music that would "make people so happy," but because the group had two female singers and songwriters.

"And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy," Nicks said. "And I thought, 'You know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers.' That was my world’s mission."

Image zoom John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Touching on the upcoming presidential election, Nicks said she fears that if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, the landmark Roe v. Wade decision will be overturned.

"Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight," she told The Guardian. "If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions."

Speaking with Variety last week, Nicks said that she doesn't "want to live in a country that is so divisive."

"I’ve seen all this," Nicks said in the interview, speaking about 2020's unrest.

"Racism in the last four years is so much worse than it was. I’m 72 years old. I lived through the ‘60s. I’ve seen all this. I fought for Roe vs. Wade; that was my generation’s fight," she said. "And I don’t want to live in a country that is so divisive. I go, like, well, if this starts over and there’s another four years of this, then I’m going — but we’re not welcome anywhere."

"So where can I go? And I’m thinking: Oh, space," she added. "Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people, and we’re like the arc, and someone can take us and let us live on another planet until the next four years are over."

