Stevie Nicks Returns to the Hollywood Bowl for a Witchy Night of Shawls, Classics and Tributes

Nicks performed her classics like "Edge of Seventeen," "Gypsy," "Dream" and paid tribute to friend Tom Petty by closing with a cover of "Free Fallin'"

By
Published on October 7, 2022 08:40 AM
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 19: Stevie Nicks performs during 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 19, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Fall is in the air and Stevie Nicks brought the witches out to the Hollywood Bowl!

On Monday night, Nicks returned to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for Stevie Nicks Live in Concert and fans of the iconic singer flooded the seats, dressed in classic Stevie fashion from head to toe.

The show opened with the 74-year-old singer's longtime friend Vanessa Carlton. Shortly after 9 p.m., the singer came out to "Outside the Rain," which was featured on her 1981 album Bella Donna with her signature bedazzled microphone.

Shortly after, the crowd sprung off their seats when they heard the beats of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" — prompting everyone to dance and sing along. Once Nicks was finished, she addressed the crowd and joked that rather than going on tangents she would try to stay focused when recounting her stories throughout the show.

"I'm so happy to be here because you're my home," she told the crowd as they cheered. "You've been here every step of the way. You've been here forever. Let's get this party started."

Throughout the night, she sang classics like "If Anyone Falls," "Enchanted," "Gypsy, "Soldier's Angel" and even performed her new song "For What It's Worth" — a re-recording of the 1966 Buffalo Springfield song. For each song, she recounted a fun story about how it came to be.

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 19: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)
Stevie Nicks. Josh Brasted/WireImage

When it came time for her smash-hit "Landslide," the songstress dedicated the song to her family and to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie, who was sitting in the audience.

"He's my best friend and the person that I went to for solace," she said.

It also wouldn't be a Stevie Nicks concert without a touch of witchy attire. Throughout the night, the singer switched in and out of various shawls to match the theme of the song. During her performance of "Bella Donna," she wore the original one from the album's cover art: "Everybody wants it," she joked.

The singer also made sure to commemorate her late friend Tom Petty, who made Nicks an honorary Heartbreaker — and she never fails to mention she would've loved to be a part of the band. First, she prefaced her 1981 duet with Petty "Stop Draggin' My Heart" by recounting the story of needing a single for her solo debut — and this was the perfect fit.

Later, during her encore (and after "Edge of Seventeen" of course!), she wrapped the show by covering Petty's "Free Fallin.'" This was unlike her other shows where she regularly concludes with "Rhiannon." During the performance, photos of herself and Petty were projected onto the background.

"The only thing that ever really heals anything is music," she said during her exit speech. "You are an awesome audience and I will take that with me for the rest of my life."

In July, Nicks revealed she would resume her 2021 tour after canceling over concerns surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us," she wrote at the time.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021," she continued. "Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer."

Related Articles
Tom Petty Suffers Full Cardiac Arrest
A Rocker and a Heartbreaker: Celebrate Tom Petty's Life in Photos on the 5th Anniversary of His Death
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Hawkins
Miley Cyrus Posts Sweet Voicemail from the Late Taylor Hawkins: 'So Lucky to Have Known Him'
Taylor Hawkins memorial concert Los Angeles
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
Kesha
Kesha Says She Hemorrhaged a Vocal Cord After 'Wardrobe Malfunction' at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Maude Latour
Rising Pop Star Maude Latour Went on Her First Tour in Between College Classes: 'It Was Ridiculous'
Singer Stevie Nicks performs at the 1983 US Festival.
Stevie Nicks' Life in Photos
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks Says She's 'So Excited to Be Back on the Road' as She Announces Fall Tour Dates
Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage During Arizona Performance
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton
Watch Kelly Clarkson Duet with Blake Shelton on Heartfelt Cover of His Smash Debut Single, 'Austin'
kelly clarkson
Watch Kelly Clarkson Serve Witchy Vibes to Cover Stevie Nicks' 'Edge of Seventeen' During Kellyoke Segment
Brett Tuggle
Fleetwood Mac Keyboardist Brett Tuggle Dies at 70: Reports
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Pinkpop Music Festival 2019 Day Three In Netherlands
Stevie Nicks Announces 2022 Tour Dates After Expressing Caution Toward Performing amid COVID
Kourtney and Travis at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian for Joining Him at Taylor Hawkins Tribute: 'Love You'