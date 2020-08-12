"Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life," the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman wrote

Stevie Nicks Begs Fans to Wear Masks as She'll 'Probably Never Sing Again' If She Contracts Coronavirus

Stevie Nicks is voicing her concerns over the surge in coronavirus cases in the United States, encouraging fans to practice precautionary measures amid the pandemic as Americans "are dying because people aren’t wearing their masks."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman, 72, shared what the novel virus can do to the human body, writing, "Are you aware, everyone, that if you survive this virus~ you will be fighting the after-effects for the rest of your life. Micro-blood clots~ in all your organs; in your brain~ neurological problems; a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back."

"If I get it, I will probably never sing again," she continued. "Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life~ I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old…."

"This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road~ Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger," Nicks said, before urging followers to "never take you and your life for granted."

Image zoom Stevie Nicks Bim/Broadimage

"Never put your family members who are older and more fragile in danger. You should feel the same. You take deadly chances because you think you’re immortal. You’re not. If you get this virus, your life will be forever changed. Your beauty will be stolen from you. You will age as you fight for your life. You will age as you fight your way back...if you survive."

Nicks also called out those who "aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously" in her post.

"The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are…It’s just looking for a victim," she wrote. "And you don’t have much time…"

The musician went on to recall her appearance on American Horror Story: Apocalypse, saying that while she found the plot "terrifying," it was nothing compared to the realities of the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S.

"What’s going on in our country now, is a real 'American Horror Story.' Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from – 'Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and follow the rules, and not party' ~ We will never get ahead of this virus," she said.

"Call it Armageddon. Call it a Pandemic. Call it the Apocalypse… This is a real American Horror Story," Nicks added. "It is not a mini-series ~ It is a tragedy."

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 5,152,300 COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with at least 164,400 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.