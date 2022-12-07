Stevie Nicks Praises Lizzo for Her 'Beautiful' People's Choice Awards Presentation: 'Stunning'

Stevie Nicks is commending Lizzo for using her platform for good.

The "Edge of Seventeen" singer, 74, shared a note addressed to "dearest" Lizzo on Twitter Wednesday, praising her for how she handled her big win at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

After receiving the People's Champion Award, the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, brought 17 activists to the stage with her, telling the crowd that being an icon wasn't about "how long you've had your platform," but about "what you do with that platform."

"In my opinion~ your presentation last night on the People's Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed~ that you get the award for being a great woman of our time," Nicks wrote. "I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off."

The Fleetwood Mac rocker went on to praise Lizzo's many talents, and told the Grammy winner that her "name is in the stars now."

"It was stunning~ and everyone heard you," Nicks wrote of Lizzo's stage time. "You have given all women soundbites forever~ flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician…?"

She signed her note "much love." Nicks — who recently announced a set of co-headlining shows with Billy Joel — has been known to champion younger stars, including Harry Styles, Lorde and Miley Cyrus, with whom she collaborated in 2020.

Lizzo, who released her most recent album Special in July, was recognized for her "groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size," according to a November press release announcing the honor.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

On Tuesday she brought with her Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, Mari Copeny, who has worked to raise awareness of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, Shirley Raines, who founded a nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness in L.A., and Maggie Mireles Thomas, whose sister Eva Mireles was killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

She also brought up Iranian women's rights activist Yasmine Aker, Women's March Foundation founder Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, who has spread awareness of hate crimes against the AAPI community, Indigenous artist and activist Felicia "Fe" Montes, and transgender burlesque dancer Jayla Rose Sullivan.

Lizzo, Stevie Nicks. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Afro-Indigenous writer and model Kara Roselle Smith, Amelia Bonow, cofounder and director of Shout Your Abortion, Odilia Romero, cofounder and executive director of Comunidades Indigenas en Liderazgo (CIELO), Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, who works with the Muslim safety organization HEART, HIV and transgender activist Chandi Moore, IllumiNative executive director Crystal Echo Hawk and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani also joined the star on stage.

"Ever since the beginning of my career I've used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I'm sharing this honor," Lizzo said before introducing each guest.