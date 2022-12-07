Stevie Nicks Praises Lizzo for Her 'Beautiful' People's Choice Awards Presentation: 'Stunning'

The Fleetwood Mac singer said Lizzo is "a great woman of our time"

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 04:55 PM

Stevie Nicks is commending Lizzo for using her platform for good.

The "Edge of Seventeen" singer, 74, shared a note addressed to "dearest" Lizzo on Twitter Wednesday, praising her for how she handled her big win at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

After receiving the People's Champion Award, the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, brought 17 activists to the stage with her, telling the crowd that being an icon wasn't about "how long you've had your platform," but about "what you do with that platform."

"In my opinion~ your presentation last night on the People's Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed~ that you get the award for being a great woman of our time," Nicks wrote. "I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off."

The Fleetwood Mac rocker went on to praise Lizzo's many talents, and told the Grammy winner that her "name is in the stars now."

"It was stunning~ and everyone heard you," Nicks wrote of Lizzo's stage time. "You have given all women soundbites forever~ flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician…?"

She signed her note "much love." Nicks — who recently announced a set of co-headlining shows with Billy Joel — has been known to champion younger stars, including Harry Styles, Lorde and Miley Cyrus, with whom she collaborated in 2020.

Lizzo, who released her most recent album Special in July, was recognized for her "groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size," according to a November press release announcing the honor.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

On Tuesday she brought with her Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, Mari Copeny, who has worked to raise awareness of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, Shirley Raines, who founded a nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness in L.A., and Maggie Mireles Thomas, whose sister Eva Mireles was killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

She also brought up Iranian women's rights activist Yasmine Aker, Women's March Foundation founder Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, who has spread awareness of hate crimes against the AAPI community, Indigenous artist and activist Felicia "Fe" Montes, and transgender burlesque dancer Jayla Rose Sullivan.

Lizzo, Stevie Nicks
Lizzo, Stevie Nicks. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Afro-Indigenous writer and model Kara Roselle Smith, Amelia Bonow, cofounder and director of Shout Your Abortion, Odilia Romero, cofounder and executive director of Comunidades Indigenas en Liderazgo (CIELO), Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, who works with the Muslim safety organization HEART, HIV and transgender activist Chandi Moore, IllumiNative executive director Crystal Echo Hawk and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani also joined the star on stage.

"Ever since the beginning of my career I've used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I'm sharing this honor," Lizzo said before introducing each guest.

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo's Mom Presents People's Champion Award to Her at People's Choice Awards: 'So Proud of Her'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo, recipient of The Song of 2022 award for ‘About Damn Time’, poses on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo Goes Regal in Vibrant Embroidered Gown at People's Choice Awards: 'Fit for a McQueen'
2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Honoree Shania Twain, winner for the Music Icon of 2022, and Billy Porter on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, on December 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Shania Twain Receives Icon Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards: 'I Miss My Mother at These Moments'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: View of the stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
2022 People's Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Winners
Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
People's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Pays Homage to Elton John, Plus Issa Rae, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira and More
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Wins People's Choice Award: 'It Has Been Such a Labor of Love'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Carrie Underwood arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13651822bi) Olivia Wilde People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2022
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Rita Moreno
Meet PEOPLE's Women Changing the World in 2022
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Kendall Jenner holiday cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Maria Ewing
Maria Ewing, 'Extraordinarily Gifted' Opera Singer and Mom of Actress Rebecca Hall, Dies at 71
Leland Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Holden Fraser
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See