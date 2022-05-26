Stevie Nicks' Life in Photos

After Fritz disbanded, Nicks and Buckingham formed a duo, Buckingham/Nicks, though the pair didn't find success on their own. On Dec. 31 1974, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac called Buckingham, hoping to convince him to play guitar for the band, but Buckingham insisted Nicks join as well.

Buckingham told PEOPLE in 2017, "Mick called me—he had heard my guitar playing and then a couple of weeks later [guitarist] Bob Welch decided he was going to leave the band. Mick actually asked me to join first, and I said, 'Well, you've gotta take my girlfriend too.' And he says, 'I'll get back to you on that.'