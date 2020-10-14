The legendary singer-songwriter sings the iconic 1977 Fleetwood Mac song in her first-ever TikTok video

Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok and Her First Video Is a Take on the Viral 'Dreams' Challenge

All your TikTok "Dreams" are coming true!

Stevie Nicks made her debut on the social media platform on Tuesday — and the legendary singer-songwriter's first TikTok video included a nod to one of the platform's viral stars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Nicks, 72, laces up some roller skates as she sits on the bench of a piano and sings the iconic Fleetwood Mac song "Dreams." Next to Nicks sits a record player and a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

On Twitter, Nicks shared the video and added, "Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!"

The song and the Ocean Spray are a clear nod to Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok and went viral on the app for skateboarding to the 1977 track while drinking cran-raspberry juice.

Last month, Apodaca was gifted a brand new truck with a trunk full of Ocean Spray goods after the skater told TMZ that the idea for his viral video came about when his car broke down on the way to work one morning.

"My car, it just shuts off sometimes," he told the outlet last month. "The battery, I don't know what it is, just shuts off. I always have my longboard in there, in case I run out of gas or something."

Apodaca's video inspired dozens of skateboarders to mimic his video, using "Dreams" as the soundtrack.

Mick Fleetwood himself took inspiration from Apodaca and shared his own skating video complete with Ocean Spray.

Prior to Fleetwood's recreation of the TikTok, Fleetwood Mac's official Twitter account reacted to Apodaca's video shortly after it was posted. "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different," Fleetwood, 73, wrote along with the video.

"We love this!" the band wrote at the time alongside a clip of the TikTok star's video.

After receiving the truck, Apodaca shared a new take on the "Dreams" challenge he created — this time driving around to the song while sipping on cranberry juice.

“Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray! 🙏,” he added.